'Team Police' VS 'Team Sheriff' go head to head in a game of dodgeball to raise money for Alzheimer awareness, research in Beeville

"The research and development that comes from the fundraising we do help to find new cures and medicine," said Gaye Hester with the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A big match-up in Beeville Wednesday night pitted the Beeville Police Department against the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

The first responders met on the court for a game of dodgeball at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville.

"I don't know whose idea this was. It was a good one but we're losing sadly to the police department," said Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd.

The competition on the court was fierce.

Community members watched from the sidelines as players were weaving, ducking, and doing everything possible just not to get hit.

Sheriff Alden Southmayd and Chief Kevin Behr looked intense as the two went head to head.

"We're having a blast, P.D. and the sheriff's office get along famously both on the street and in things like this," said Chief Kevin Behr.

No mater which side you root for, at stake was a much bigger cause. The game also raised money that will help support the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

"The research and development that comes from the fundraising we do help to find new cures and medicine," said Gaye Hester, committee chair for Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. It's estimated 6.5 million Americans older than 65 have it.

The cause something that is close to Chief Behr's heart.

"My father had Alzheimer's, I know first hand how debilitating it can be and how heart breaking it can be for the person who has it," he said.

In the end, win or lose each player knows their efforts will pay off.

Even with Beeville's mayor joining 'team sheriff' to help them out, the Beeville Police Department ended up winning 3 to 1.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Sept. 23.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!