Teams needed for Coastal Bend Heart Walk

The Coastal Bend Heart Walk is just three weeks away and organizers say teams are still needed to meet their fundraising goals.

The annual 5K will take place on Saturday, October 7th at Whataburger Field at 8:00 am.

Britney Sandback with AHA said the event aims to bring together the community, honor survivors of heart disease and raise life-saving funds.

"Heart Walk is a great way for people to come out and active, it's a family-friendly 5K. They are welcome to do it at their own pace, bring their kids, bring their dogs," she said.

The American Heart Association hopes to fundraise a total of $475,000 ahead of the event. According to their website, the Coastal Bend Heart Walk has currently raised about $308,098.05, or just under 65 percent of that goal.

Organizers for the event are encouraging residents to Join friends, family and co-workers Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, for the annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk and walk to be a force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

They said we're all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, they say you are taking the first step to save lives.

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health.

