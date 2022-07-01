Texas Water Development Board awards $4.5 million for City drainage improvements

Corpus Christi City Council member, Mike Pusley said the project is long overdo, and is excited to see the potential that it can create.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It could be the beginning of the end to major flooding problems on the City's south and west side.

The Texas Water Development Board awarded the City a $4.75 million to help fix flooding problems on the south side. Assistant Public Works Director Gabe Hinojosa said decades of flooding problems could be relived by a big effort to dredge and contour many miles of the creek and it's banks.

"As a long life resident here of Corpus Christi, we know Oso Creek has it's vulnerabilities when we have a large rain event," Hinojosa said. "So knowing that and knowing that we can improve Oso Creek by doing certain projects that will increase the capacity."

He adds that it all starts with making sure Oso Creek is in good condition, as the channels touch base with many important land masses.

"We can make some improvements that can help the conveyance of Oso Creek and also the other 34 miles of channels that hit Oso Creek," Hinojosa said. "That those channels reach all the way up to the airport, the Corpus Christi International Airport. So by getting Oso Creek more efficient we can also create more efficiencies within the city to get the water out.

Hinojosa said by dredging certain creek elevations and contouring land along the banks, the creek can be more efficient at keeping floodwaters away from developments such as Kings Crossing, Sun Valley Estates, Oso Parkway, and Cedar Ridge.

Corpus Christi City Council member, Mike Pusley said the project is long overdo, and is excited to see the potential that it can create.

This will be a great shot in the arm to get this project off the ground and get it going," Pusley said. "To help us resolve these storm water issues for all those areas over there that have suffered for years with flooding anytime we have a major rain event.

Design work will begin soon with the actual land work beginning hopefully in the next four or five years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.