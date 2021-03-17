TEDx Cole Park set to host virtual event in May

TEDx Cole Park will be hosting a virtual event filled with local speakers on Saturday, May 1.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may be familiar with ‘TED Talks’ and have watched one or two and if you like them well there’s an independently organized one that will be taking place in Corpus Christi on Saturday, May1.

TEDx Cole Park will be hosting a virtual event filled with local speakers.

3News spoke with one of the organizers, Liza Wisner and she says the theme for this talk is JEDI, which stands for justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“So, we truly believe that if we have a more diverse community and we provide more equity which gives an opportunity for justice it creates more inclusivity where everybody feels they belong you know everybody can be the best version of themselves knowing that they are valued in our community,” said Wisner.

Wisner says TEDx talks have been taking place in Corpus Christi for several years now. She says they hope those who attend the event come with an open mind, ready to learn something new and maybe even feel inspired afterwards.

