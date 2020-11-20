Police: Teen arrested, charged with capital murder for Rojo St. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police have made an arrest for a murder on the 3400 block of Rojo St. on Nov. 14.
Police identified George Malik Henderson, 19, as the person responsible for the shooting death.
Thursday, police said, the U.S. Marshals-led Fugitive Task Force found Henderson and took him to the Corpus Christi Police Department to be interviewed. He was later taken to the city jail to be processed.
Henderson was booked on a warrant for capital murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.
This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any additional information related to murder, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840.
You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.
