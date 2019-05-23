CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teen was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Snapchat video that circulated this week showing a person talking about Veteran's Memorial High School and displaying a gun.

The video caused a lockdown at Veteran's Memorial High School on Tuesday.

17-year-old Joshua Brice Charles was arrested on suspicion of making a terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police said it was Charles' video that prompted the lockdown at Veteran's Memorial High School.

"It doesn't make any sense to do something like this. I can't see any upside for it, and it's just all downside," said Chief Kirby Warnke of the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Department. "You go to jail, we waste resources, you create fear, and it's just not a good idea."

Charles was booked into the Nueces County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $10,000.