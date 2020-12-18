Teen charged with murder for fatal shooting of 22-year-old on North Beach

Nathan Iruegas, 18, turned himself in to the Nueces County Jail today at 10:42 a.m., officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a shooting that killed a 22-year-old on North Beach, officials said Friday.

Nathan Iruegas, 18, turned himself in to the Nueces County Jail today at 10:42 a.m., officials said.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in a parking lot on North Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 4300 block of Surfside around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday where they discovered the man dead in the parking lot. Robbery and homicide detectives were requested to the scene.

Officers said the victim got into an argument with someone in a vehicle that shot him and then drove away.,

The Homicide Detectives conducted their investigation and were able to identify Iruegas as the offender.

Detectives secured the warrant for Iruegas on Dec. 17, and after an extensive search by the Corpus Christi Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Iruegas turned himself into the Nueces County Jail today at 10:42 am.

He has been charged with murder and his bond set at $1 million.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.