Educating new teen drivers on the dangers they face when getting behind the wheel

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is holding an event for new teen drivers to be sure they are aware of the dangers they face behind the wheel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a milestone moment in life-- getting your driver's license. And while teen drivers are educated in rules of the road before getting the state's blessing to get behind the wheel, there are some things they might not think about that could be dangerous.

Corpus Christi Municipal Court is hosting a youth traffic safety and risk prevention event to make sure all teen drivers are safe drivers.

"We want to provide information that's going to help them make good decisions," Laura Garza, Chief Deputy County Clerk at Corpus Christi Municipal Court said.

The event will feature speakers and interactive events that will educate teens on the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.

"We do see a lot of speeding, we see a lot of curfew violations and although its not driving, it is still something we want to address with our community," Garza said. "As they're coming into new driving, they're just excited to get on the road. But they don't understand that they're driving what could potentially be a life-threatening machine."

The event is at the American Bank Center on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

