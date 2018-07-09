ORANGE GROVE, Texas (Kiii News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed one man Saturday, Sept. 1, just east of Orange Grove.

According to state troopers the accident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Eric Lane, about five miles east of Orange Grove in Nueces County. Authorities said the driver of a Dodge pickup was driving recklessly heading east on Eric Lane with a male passenger in the bed of the truck. The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Zackary Ryan Parker, was ejected from the truck and struck the roadway.

Parker died from his injuried on Sept. 5. The driver of the truck admitted to having consumed alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

