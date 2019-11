ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday morning just north of Orange Grove, Texas, according to the Alice Echo-News Journal.

State troopers said it happened Tuesday morning along Farm-to-Market 738. Weather conditions may have been a factor.

Details of the accident are limited at this time. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

