CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Learning about the sciences, especially robotics, was made for local teens Saturday thanks to the Teen Science Cafe at the Garcia Arts and Education Center.

This cafe was the second one for the year and had a focus on robotics. Teens were able to learn to code their own robots and other robotic projects.

The teens themselves are the ones who actually do most of the work and direct the activities as well as market it to other teens.

The president and founder of Gulf Reach, who puts on the Science Cafe, Suraida Nanez-James says the Cafe is not only educational for the participants but also fun. "This is just the first part in building a STEM community here in the Coastal Bend," said Nanez-James.

The next Science Cafe will take place March 7th and will focus on engineering with the last one happening in April with a focus on Earth Day.

