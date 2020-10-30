Police: Teenage girl found dead overnight, investigation underway

Neighbors at the scene say they heard a gunshot, but officials have not confirmed how the girl was killed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teeenage girl was found dead overnight in her home, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Officers were called to the Indigo Apartments in the 5400 block of South Alameda around 2:30 this morning and found the girl.

Neighbors at the scene say they heard a gunshot, but officials have not confirmed how the girl died.

The victim's mother told police that the person responsible was a 15-year-old boy wearing pajamas, walking with a limp and carrying a gun.

Detectives did confirm they are looking for a juvenile, but no other information was given at this time.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call 361-886-2600.

