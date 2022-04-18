Police looking for teenage girl accused of stabbing a man and his father

Officers responded to Kayton Avenue near Rigsby Avenue on the northeast side around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A father is in critical condition after trying to break up a fight between his son and a 17-year-old girl. Police say the teenage girl stabbed both men.

Officers responded to Kayton Avenue near Rigsby Avenue on the northeast side around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said the girl came by to pick up some of her stuff and at some point, a fight broke out between her and a man in his 20's. That's when police said the girl pulled out a knife and began stabbing the man and his father, who is described as being in his 40's. The father was reportedly not involved in the fight, but was trying to mediate the situation.

The father was taken to BAMC in critical condition. The younger man was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the teenage girl left the scene in a car and they are still trying to find her. They also said the girl does not live in the home but visits regularly.