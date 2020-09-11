CCPD: Teenager dies after overnight shooting

An 18-year-old was shot overnight and died early this morning. Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teenager has died after being shot overnight, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Osage St. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 18-year-old victim who died a short time later, officials said.

Homicide investigators with the CCPD are trying to figure out what happened at the residence. At this time, it is early in the investigation, officials said, and no other information was given.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call 361-886-2600, or, if you want to remain anonymous, call 888-TIPS.

