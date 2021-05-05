x
Missing teenager found safe

Police have announced that the teenager was found shortly after going missing.
Credit: Ingleside Police Department

INGLESIDE, Texas — 16-year-old Antonio Dominguez was found safe on Wednesday afternoon after police put out a notice that he was missing. 

Credit: Ingleside Police Department

