Series of crimes, including shooting, sends teens, 13 to 14-years-old, to juvenile detention center on Thanksgiving, police say

The teenagers attempted to rob an apartment, stole a vehicle, shot at another car and then ran from police before being captured, police say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six Corpus Christi teenagers are in some trouble this morning after a series of crimes led them to be taken to the Juvenile Justice Center Thursday.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they got a call at 5:39 p.m. about some teenagers trying to break into an apartment on the 1600 block of Southgate Dr.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived in a stolen vehicle, officers said.

While officers were investigating, they received information that the suspects shot out the back window of another car near Ayers and Horne. Officers found and tried to stop the teens, but the driver ran from CCPD officers.

The driver eventually ran a stop sign and was hit by another car, officers said. All six teenagers ran from the vehicle but were soon captured by officers in the area of Ayers St. and 7th Street.

The six teenagers ranged in age from 13 to 14-years-old and were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, officers said.

Charges against the teens range from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.