Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Over 2,000 teenagers in the Coastal Bend got to take some time off of school Wednesday for a career expo at the American Bank Center.

Booths were set up inside the center by local employers and training departments.

The expo was put on by Workforce Solutions, and there were middle and high school students getting a headstart on their careers.

Teens had time to visit with doctors, law enforcement officials, refinery workers and learn about jobs they never heard of in life.

"Well it gives them a chance to get out and go look at all the several job options because there may be jobs that they would be interested in but they never hear about.," said Ethan Napier, senior at McMullin CISD.

Students said the expo was helpful for anyone who's unsure what they want to do after high school.

Professional were able to offer advice on college courses and internships, depending on the career.

"It's showing us what it's gonna be like whenever we are actually adults, and we need to be prepared for what's gonna happen," said Jaylynn Gonzales, a sophomore at A.C. Jones High School.

According to organizers, they hope students walked away with a better idea of what their dream job entails.

