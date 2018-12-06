More than 100 teens from across the Coastal Bend are giving up a week of their summer break and are using it to help some families they don't even know.

Starting Monday, local students are helping renovate homes of low-income families in Corpus Christi through a program called Sea City Work Camp. Work started on the 200 block of Virginia Avenue with homes either in need of a new roof or paint job.

"It's a really good feeling. Something you can't get anywhere else," volunteer Justice McClure said.

McClure is giving a helping hand along with others his age while taking part in a faith-based program where students help the elderly who aren't physically able or cannot afford to fix their own homes.

"Fixing roofs for people who can't afford to fix their roofs. It's really good work for us," McClure said.

"We've already de-shingled the house and are going to put a new roof on it, and hopefully, it's going to look nice," volunteer Grady Lee said.

14-year-old Grady Lee and his cousin Turner are also giving their time and effort to the program. This summer is the first year they are taking part.

Homeowner Narcedalia Gonzalez has lived in her house since 1966. She appreciates all the work being done to update her house.

"It makes me feel really good. They came 18 years ago and they painted the house, and so, I didn't qualify until this time. It's been a long while," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez still has the Bible that the first group of kids signed for her all those years ago.

"For me, this is a dream come true," Gonzalez said.

Suzy Gallagher is an adult supervisor on the project and believes the program is helping the students build a foundation of teamwork.

"Millennials are given a hard time a lot. Often people say this generation doesn't do much or only care about themselves, and that isn't true. They are amazing kids," Gallagher said.

Virginia Avenue was just one of six locations that are receiving a much-needed facelift. The teens hope to have the work completed by Friday.

