CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a morning to reflect and give thanks to our Texas veterans at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center Monday.

It was part of the annual Tejano Civil Rights Museum luncheon, where the Tejano Civil Rights Museum & Resource Center commemorate the Tejano veteran.

Local veterans, elected officials and educational leaders gathered for Monday morning's event, which 3News Anchor Leslie Adami had the honor of serving as emcee at. They heard from keynote speaker, Retired Col. Raul Ramirez, a Corpus Christi native and Miller High School graduate. They also got to award Corporal Lucas Mordick with this year's $500 Texas Veteran Scholarship.

"The Texas veteran has played a huge role in the past campaigns, past wars, the past police actions, you know," said Dr. Nick Adame, board president of the Tejano Civil Rights Museum & Resource Center. "We see Tejano veterans actively and a part of history, and so it's always befitting that we do commemorate Tejano veterans, and that's what this is all about."

Since 2016, nine scholarships have been awarded to Texas veterans.

Monday's event was also aimed at helping to bring awareness in preserving the history and art culture of the Tejano Civil Rights Museum located at Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: