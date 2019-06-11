CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A building dedicated to education, art, music and history -- the Tejano Civil Rights Museum -- continues to thrive and give back in the form of a scholarship.

The Museum will be hosting a luncheon later this month to commemorate the veterans who fought and served our nation. Aside from enjoying some good food, one special veteran will be recognized and honored.

"It is dedicated to a Tejano veteran," Museum Director Dr. Nick Adame said. "We will be giving a scholarship."

The luncheon will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center and will be open to the public.

For more information on the event and the Tejano Civil Rights Museum, visit their website at www.tejanomuseum.org.

