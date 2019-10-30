CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tejano Civil Rights Museum in Heritage Park is said to be in serious disrepair with problems such as a leaky roof and holes in the floor.

"This place, I want to do a tribute to a Tejano Vietnam Veteran, and it'll be right here in this room," Director Dr. Nick Adame said.

The Tejano Civil Rights Museum was created to tell the stories of the people of South Texas.

"This belongs to the community because it's about them. It's about Texas," Adame said. "To inspire and educate as many people as we can through art, culture, music."

Día de Muertos is a proud Mexican holiday that many residents celebrate in the Coastal Bend.

"We do want this event to be perfect for the community when they come out to see it," Adame said.

In 2019, the tradition at the local level was broken.

"This is on the list to be worked on, and hopefully, we can start seeing some results," Adame said.

Adame has been using his own money to keep the lights on for the museum.

"I would say anywhere from 40 to 50 percent of it," Adame said.

According to Adame, without the extra help, more events at the museum could get pushed back.

"Donations are always accepted, you know? It's getting the community involved themselves," Adame said.

Adame wants nothing more than keeping the museum he loves open for the Coastal Bend.

"This is for you, the community," Adame said.

