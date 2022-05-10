Tejano Heritage Awards honor 3NEWS alumni Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek

If you've been a loyal 3NEWS viewer since the 1980's and 90's, then this interview will bring back a since of nostalgia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was able to reconnect with a familiar face as she was one of four recipients for the Tejano Heritage Awards out of Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek has long been hailed as a 3NEWS legend. Her reporting and eventual anchoring graced the television screens of many during the 1980's and 90's.

Janecek was able to sit down with 3NEWS Anchor Rudy Trevino and reminisce about her time at 3NEWS, as well as providing inspiring words for the next generation of journalists.

"Humble, a little embarrassed, but I was just doing what I was trained to do. And I truly went into this trying to provide a public service, because it's important to know what's going on in your community," she said.

Striving to give her best to the community, Janecek said that journalism instilled in her, the importance of accuracy and fairness.

"I was taught to gather the facts, be the eyes and ears for the public, and to present that in a fair manner. Just the facts. And I took that very seriously," she said.

Janecek added that working in the news industry taught her about sacrifice. However, even through the hard times she said that her career has always been a rewarding one.

"Whatever it took to get up early in the morning and stay late, you know that it's not easy and it takes a toll on your family life, but that is what I wanted to do, and I had a wonderful time doing it," she said.

Aiming to pass on her wisdom to the next generation, Janecek gave three simple tips to anyone looking to pave their way in the field of journalism.

"Work had, gather the news, and present the facts," she said.

Janecek is now among only a handful of Tejano Heritage Award recipients. A little over forty have been honored with the tittle, all in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

