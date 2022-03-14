The kickoff of the festival is March 17 at noon and runs until Sunday, March 20. Each day the festival takes place from noon until 11 p.m.

The event has drawn more than 100,000 fans in previous years and showcases bands from across the United States and Mexico. The fair is presented by Talent Musicians Association and is free of charge. There will also be food and beverage booths in Market Square as well as merchandise booths.