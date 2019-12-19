FALFURRIAS, Texas — Some unique artwork in the City of Falfurrias has residents doing a double-take.

Several buildings in Falfurrias are being used to create big statement pieces throughout the city. It's all in an effort to help turn sides of buildings into masterpieces while telling the town's rich history.

A brick wall at the Falfurrias Fire Department provided a blank canvas for colors of yellow, orange, and fire engine red.

"It was all up to the artist, and we are really pleased with the outcome of it," Chief Ruben Ramirez said.

The mural is an artistic touch that helps tells a story about the history of the all-volunteer department which was founded back in 1929.

"I love the flames! I wanted to do the flames as realistic as possible," Daniel De Leon said.

Daniel De Leon is the artist behind the transformation that took four days and over 70 cans of spray paint.

"Super humbling and blessed. No other way to say it," De Leon said.

De Leon is giving back by leaving his mark on a city where he was raised.

The mural is one of several going up throughout the area.

A few streets over a vacant building that once housed the chamber of commerce also received a facelift.

"We have a mural called La Sandia, highlighting the history of work in the watermelon fields," De Leon said.

The town's history comes to life, one wall at a time. That's exactly what has been started with many more murals on the way.

"A couple of months ago, we were exploring funds in the city. We had a healthy hotel occupancy fund. We reach out to the state, and they advised us that we could use a portion of that funding for art, in particular, a mural program," city administrator Melissa Landin said.

"Graffiti art is a little more taboo to accept, and having our city accept that is huge," De Leon said.

