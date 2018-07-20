TEMPLE, TEXAS — Residents have been given the go-ahead to return to their homes after a fire that started in west Temple Friday afternoon forced evacuations at the Windmill Farms neighborhood.

The fire is now at least 85 percent contained.

Four firefighters have been taken to the hospital-- three with heat related issues and one with a possible sprain.

The fire has already burned more than 300 acres, forced the evacuation of the Windmill Farms neighborhood and threatened at least 150 homes. FM 2483 was shut down Friday afternoon.

According to officials on the scene, the fire was spreading north in the direction of High Point Elementary School.

Authorities were not letting anyone further than the intersection of Orion Dr. and Sugar Brook Dr.

Plane crews have dropped fire retardant on the flames and plan to make a second drop.

