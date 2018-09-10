Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi church wants to make sure everyone has access to necessary health care, so they are offering a free health fair.

On Saturday the Templo Elim Assembly of God will be partnering with Convoy of Hope for a free health fair.

During the weekend the church will be giving out free shoes for kids and groceries for more than a thousand families.

"So they want to come back and do a follow-up and let the community know they still are very much concerned with lives here in the coastal bend," pastor David Silda said.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

