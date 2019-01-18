CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of federal employees are now struggling to make ends meet with the partial government shutdown continues on 27 days and counting.

A temporary food pantry is helping to ease the burden for families involved in the government shutdown.

"A lot of stuff that's going to last a while. Nothing's really going to go bad here," said Haley Prendergast, active duty Coast Guard member.

"Cereal, spaghetti, beans canned goods potatoes, milk," said Esther Carpenter, husband serves in Coast Guard said.

Like many Coast Guard families, Prendergast and Carpenter have been feeling the effects of the government shutdown.

Prendergast and her husband are both active duty for the Coast Guard.

"Neither of us has an income," Prendergast said.

Carpenter and her husband have two kids under 2-years-old.

"Most of our money is moving towards bills, keeping electricity in our house, keeping a house, giving him gas to go back and forth to work," Carpenter said.

With a new partnership between the USO and the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Carpenter and Prendergast next meal is one thing they don't have to worry about.

"This helps take care of feeding the family and not having to pay for groceries for a few days," Carpenter said.

"We wanted to step up and really utilize all our resources," said Sarah Banta, executive director of the USO. "Of course nobody has a limited budget so we're really trying to pull together to do everything we can for them."

Over 550 people continue to work at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi as the Coast Guard conducts essential missions.

"Not one of them has said I'm not coming to work every one of them has come to work since they've haven't got a paycheck," said deputy sector air station commander Jason Smith.

The food pantry will be assisting as long as it takes so both families will never take it for granted.

"It's like that the work that my husband does is important and they appreciate it, and this is what they're doing to help since Washington is having a hard time figuring out what they're doing, " Carpenter said.

"It lets you know you're not alone; everyone's here to help us out... no matter how long this lasts we'll be ok," Prendergast said.

The USO will be open from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Friday.