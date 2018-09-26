Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Residents stuck in the checkout line as H-E-B experiences company-wide glitch

People across the state took to social media Wednesday in response to a company-wide glitch at H-E-B that caused stores to close briefly.

The grocery store chain's systems went down for a while Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to build up at the checkout lines.

Officials said they are not sure how many stores were affected in the Coastal Bend, or which ones, but they said the glitch was company-wide. H-E-B's social media accounts became flooded with responses from customers all over the state.

The grocery giant replied: "Thank you for taking the time to reach out to us. We apologize for this inconvenience. Some of our stores are experiencing an unexpected delay at the check stand due to a system update. Stores experiencing a delay will be back online shortly."

The system update reportedly took about 30 minutes.

While people were waiting in line they were quick to take a few pictures of their dilemma. One social media user posted a photo of an H-E-B partner handing out cookies while people anxiously waited for the systems to come back online.

Other people took the chance to make light of the situation, and despite the long wait some customers didn't seem to mind. One Twitter user said she would still wait in line for a hand-written ticket rather than go somewhere else.

H-E-B released the following statement:

Some of our stores experienced an unexpected delay at the check stand due to a system update. The issue was quickly resolved and all stores are now 100% operational.Additionally, we’ve heard multiple accounts of our stores going above and beyond to deliver hospitality and make our customers their top priority.

