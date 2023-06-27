Temporary water shut-off expected near intersection of McArdle Road, Zarsky Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who live and work on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Zarsky Drive will experience a temporary stop to their water flow Wednesday night.
It'll happen from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
This will allow Corpus Christi Water professionals to install a new water line at McArdle and Zarsky intersection.
The three middle lanes of the intersection will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The temporary water shut-off is expected on both Wednesday and Thursday night.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Rockport
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.