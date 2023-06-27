x
Temporary water shut-off expected near intersection of McArdle Road, Zarsky Drive

The shut-off will take place Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who live and work on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Zarsky Drive will experience a temporary stop to their water flow Wednesday night.

It'll happen from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

This will allow Corpus Christi Water professionals to install a new water line at McArdle and Zarsky intersection. 

The three middle lanes of the intersection will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

The temporary water shut-off is expected on both Wednesday and Thursday night.

