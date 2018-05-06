A group of about ten illegal immigrants scattering into the brushes Monday after a sheriff's deputy tried to pull over their vehicle.

Deputy Ryan Trevino was patrolling near Normanna when he started following a white suburban that looked suspicious.

According to Trevino, the suburban took off after turning off of highway 181 and onto a rural road.

The vehicle then charged through a gate before ten men jumped out and immediately dispersed into the tall trees and brush.

"They were wearing long sleeves shirts when they ran out and black colored shirt, so it's going to be hot for them. Then being out there for so long, the wildlife, the heat, dehydration, we want to find them and get them the help," Trevino said.

According to Trevino they have informed nearby residents about the bailout and asked them to call the Bee County Sheriffs Department if they see anything suspicious.

Currently, no illegal immigrants have been caught.

