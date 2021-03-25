Ten men arrested in anti-prostitution sting by Corpus Christi police

Officials with the CCPD said the men were arrested after soliciting an undercover CCPD officer, posing as a prostitute, for sex acts in exchange for money.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ten men were arrested Wednesday after an anti-prostitution sting by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division (NVID).

The men arrested during the operation will be required to attend a mandatory prostitution diversion education program at their expense, a post by the CCPD said. The fees raised from this program are then used to provide resources to assist women wanting to get away from prostitution.

NVID Detectives were assisted by several law enforcement entities, as well as civilians with the Red Cord Program. The Red Cord Program, CCPD said, is a prostitution diversion program aimed to provide practical and emotional support for those involved in prostitution. The program is successful due to the collaboration between Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, social service organizations, Nueces County District Attorney Office, and Corpus Christi Police Department.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department will continue to collaborate with all government and private entities to combat prostitution and help accomplish our mission of working with the community to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime and enhance public safety," CCPD officials said.

