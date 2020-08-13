Tensions rise at Nueces County Commissioners meeting over vehicle ban on beaches

The vehicle restrictions are in place until at least August 17. However, Port Aransas leaders said they could not enforce the ban.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There was a heated discussion in today's Nueces County Commissioners meeting over beach access, specifically about the vehicle ban on Nueces County beaches in Port Aransas.

The vehicle restrictions are in place until at least August 17. However, Port Aransas leaders said they could not enforce the ban.

Commissioners heard today from the County's Emergency Management Coordinator who said they are working to create parking lots at specific beach access points in Port A due to safety concerns.

They've selected six of those points to create makeshift parking areas for folks in response to vehicle parking along the streets which is creating trouble for emergency response vehicles.

The conversation is something that led to a heated moment today between Commissioner Brent Chesney and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales:

"Chesney: It unfortunately, sounds like, there looks like, there is going to be another extension.

Canales: "You need to stop right there. That is what we call objection, calls for speculation. If you have a comment, let's not make it about my mindset at all. We're not going to talk about extensions."

Chesney: "But Judge I let everybody talk expect, I get interrupted about everything."

Canales: "We're not going to get into speculation."

Chesney: "Then I'll take back my speculation."