Salvation Army steps up to relocate several homeless people staying at the tent city at a children's playground in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an update on the huge homeless tent city that 3News reported on earlier this week. It's located near Solomon Coles High School on the north side of Corpus Christi, next to the downtown area.

On Thursday, we've learned the local Salvation Army has stepped up to help relocate a large number of the folks who were staying there.

Tents have been popping up at a children's playground located along west Broadway and Parkers Alley. Leaders said it has been an issue for several months.

Now, the SA announced it is assisting about 80-percent of those who were living at the tent city, including men, women and families with children.

An SA spokesperson said the conditions have become unbearable due to extreme weather conditions, drugs and violence.

"Those who have come to us, we have put several in a short term rental; we've put about 35 in a local hotel where they will stay for the next 30 days until they've stabilized and other people we have brought into our shelter here on Josephine Street, and those folks tend to need a little more intensive case management," Emily Shafer with the SA said.

She said the folks who accept assistance will get help with restoring their identification and finding a job.

City councilman Mike Pusley said the city has known about this tent city for sometime. He said the city has been trying to decide what to do about the problem.

"We are not trying to allow this to go on longer than we have to," he said. "Our big challenge right now is trying to find the appropriate place where we can relocate these individuals and provide them with a reasonable shelter and hopefully we can get that done very soon.”

We have taken in 44 individuals and each of them have received housing assistance," said Emily Shafer, Business Manager for The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend. "We will continue to provide assistance and intensive case management for the next 30 days."

TSA said conditions at the tent city became unbearable due to "extreme weather conditions, drugs, and violence."

How can you help?

The Salvation Army is actively seeking landlords to partner with to provide stable and affordable housing to families and individuals in need. Call (361) 884-9497 or email Emily.Shafer@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Monetary donations can be mailed to 521 Josephine Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

Donations can also be made online at www.salvationarmycorpuschristi.org

Essential items such as socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body wash, and shampoo can be donated at 521 Josephine Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend provides refuge and is committed to helping those in the most need and in the most difficult times.

