Terminal traffic numbers rising at the Corpus Christi International Airport

While much of that is due to it being the Fourth of July weekend, we all know that the Coastal Bend has always served as a popular destination.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been out, you've likely seen how packed the beaches, lakes and parks are already.

While much of that is due to it being the Fourth of July weekend, we all know that the Coastal Bend has always served as a popular destination.

The terminal traffic numbers at the Corpus Christi International Airport this summer bear that out as they continue to climb.

"Our numbers aren't completely in yet, but we had about 32,000," Director of Aviation Kevin Smith said. "Our busiest day was about 1,300 people going through the check-point which is way above anything we've seen since the pandemic hit."

City officials anticipate that we'll see even more folks throughout the summer.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.