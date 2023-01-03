Tesla decides against asking Nueces County for incentives to build

The discussion was slated for Wednesday's commissioners court meeting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tesla has decided that it will not ask Nueces County officials for tax relief in order to build its proposed $375 million lithium-battery refining facility near Robstown, said new county judge Connie Scott.

The discussion was slated for Wednesday's commissioners court meeting.

Relief such as 312 tax abatements work to attract companies such as Tesla by agreeing to allow them to pay a flat tax for no more than 10 years.

After the established time frame, their tax rate goes up, benefitting the local area and nearby school districts.

"(We) were happy to have those discussions even if we had to postpone them to the January 18th court meeting," Scott said in a news release. "It was Tesla that decided at this time that any further abatements were no longer necessary for them to move forward with the proposed refinery."

Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez recently attended a presentation made by the electric-car manufacturer's representatives, and supports the company's efforts to build within the Robstown Independent School District's borders.

"It's what it does for our regional area, because this will bring other companies," he said last month. "It will bring other people who want to establish other companies here."