Tesla officials have high hopes for Robstown refinery, which is expected to start production next year

Sr. Manager of Operations Jason Bevan said there will be ample room to expand once the refinery is up and running.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tesla expects production at its Robstown plant to start sooner than expected.

The Tesla booth was a popular stop at the manufacturing day expo at the FEMA Dome at Del Mar College's Windward Campus. Tesla Sr. Manager of Operations Jason Bevan said things are moving along rapidly.

"We will begin commissioning the assets, roughly the first of next year, and that will continue, in earnest, over the first half of next year," he said. "They will start ramping up production the latter half of next year."

Once the refinery is up and running, Bevan said there's a lot of room to expand.

"We have property that is well-suited for a future expansion, beyond these first two trains, so I think there is ample opportunity for further economic impact beyond just those direct employees that we hire," he said.

Thursday's event was a hotbed of activity for local industry, and also included representatives from the Steel Dynamics plant, which opened two years ago in Sinton.

Black also said that finding a site along the Port of Corpus Christi is becoming tougher for companies, as many of the prime spots are already taken.

But for his company, general manager Dennis Black said Sinton is the perfect place.

However, he said that if Coastal Bend leaders hope to attract more large companies such as Steel Dynamics and Tesla, they need to solve local power and water issues.

"You know it is a hot topic for whoever comes here," he said. "If they have a process that requires a lot of water, then I think that could be a sticking point for them, along with power and natural gas, which, actually, natural gas is not a problem in this area you know, but power can be at times."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!