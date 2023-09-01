Tesla posts three job listings in Corpus Christi

According to a Tesla representative, the average salary will supposedly be $82,000 in addition to benefits.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three job positions have been posted for the proposed Tesla lithium battery factory that could be in the works for Nueces County.

According to the Tesla website, the company is looking to fill three full-time construction and facilities positions in Corpus Christi.

The jobs are listed for a project scheduler, an area superintendent and an area construction manager.

The news comes nearly a week after Tesla decided it would not ask Nueces County officials for a tax relief in order to build its proposed $375 million lithium-battery refining facility near Robstown.

The location for the battery facility has not been confirmed and Tesla officials said they have been considering other locations as well. The proposed plant would employ 165 people in what are described as high-paying jobs, plus another 250 two-year construction jobs.

According to a Tesla representative, the average salary will supposedly be $82,000 in addition to benefits.