Thousands of Tesla vehicles recalled

Certain model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles were recalled.

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Editor's note: The above video is related to Tesla moving its headquarters to Austin.

Nearly 12,000 Tesla vehicles are being recalled because they may cause a "false forward-collision warning" or they may unexpectedly activate their emergency brakes, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall report, which was submitted on Oct. 29, potentially affects 11,704 vehicles that were produced as far back as 2017. Drivers in these vehicles are at risk of being rear-ended if the automatic emergency brakes are activated.

So far, the NHTSA is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Certain models produced in certain timeframes with the firmware release "2021.36.5.2" are affected by the recall. Here are the vehicles affected by the recall:

Tesla Model S produced between Aug. 24, 2017 through Oct. 6, 2021

Tesla Model X produced between Aug. 23, 2017 through Dec. 25, 2020

Tesla Model 3 produced between July 25, 2017 through Oct. 7, 2021

Tesla Model Y produced between Jan. 29, 2020 through Sept. 2, 2021

The issue started on Oct. 23 when Tesla released a new software update over-the-air to its vehicles. The new software "introduced a software communication disconnect between the two onboard chips."

The next day, Tesla started to receive reports from customers about false "forward-collision warnings" and the emergency brakes activating.

The NHTSA said it will notify owners about the recall via mail.