CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Testimony began Tuesday in the murder trial of Tyler Farmer, who is accused in the death of Gilbert Sierra two years ago.

The cousin of Sierra, Brandy Tompkins, took to the stand and listened to the 911 she made the night Siera was shot.

The day was filled with testimony about how an argument between two female coworkers led to social media posts, threats by phone, and even another fistfights before Farmer and three others drove to 'TG Allen Elementary School.

Farmer is accused of firing a gunshot into a crowd that resulted in the death of Sierra.

According to the defense attorney, his client may be guilty of aggravated assault but not murder.

The trial continues Wednesday morning in Judge Carlos Valdez's court.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: