Testimony began Wednesday in the re-trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in Corpus Christi.

Opening arguments in the trial of 29-year-old David Davila were held Wednesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. According to prosecutors, Davila mistakenly shot 13-year-old Alex Torres when he opened the front door of his grandparent's home in 2015.

Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Officer Darryl Anderson, the first police officer to respond to the scene of the crime that day, was called to the stand Wednesday as testimony began. According to Anderson, there were lots of people running around frantic, yelling and screaming, and he noticed the child had been shot and wasn't breathing.

This is Davila's second trial in this case. His first trial ended with a hung jury back in September of 2018.