TEXAS, USA — Starting in Nueces County on Monday, there are two places offering testing for COVID-19.

Texas City-County Health District has another drive-through clinic, and the number to register is 361-826-7200.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is also offering testing on Monday, and their number is 361-356-9572.

The locations within Nueces County are listed below:

2882 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Now, this weekend in Kleberg County, residents can get a test at Dick Kleberg Park. Registration is required, according to officials, and the number to call is 512-883-2400.

The locations within Kleberg County are listed below:

501 Santiago Park Lane, Kingsville, TX 78363

Next week in San Patricio County, there will be testing in Ingleside, Aransas Pass, and Portland as well.

The locations within San Patricio County are listed below:

2681 San Angelo Avenue – May 4 (Ingleside)

700 W. Wheeler Avenue –May 5-6 (Aransas Pass)

2000 Billy G. Webb Drive –May 7-10 (Portland)

Site Opens: 5/4/2020, 9:00 AM

Site Closes: 5/4/2020, 5:00 PM

Health officials say Jim Wells, Jim Hogg, and Brooks County will also have testing available.

The locations within Jim Hogg County are listed below:

210 West Lucille Street, Hebbronville, TX, USA (Jim Hogg County)

Site Opens: 5/4/2020, 9:00 AM

Site Closes: 5/4/2020, 5:00 PM

The locations within Jim Wells County are listed below:

3001 S Johnson St, Alice, TX, USA (Jim Wells County)

Site Opens: 5/4/2020, 9:00 AM

Site Closes: 5/7/2020, 5:00 PM

The locations within Brooks County are listed below:

201 West Blucher Street, Falfurrias, TX, USA (Brooks County)

Site Opens: 5/3/2020, 9:00 AM

Site Closes: 5/3/2020, 5:00 PM

