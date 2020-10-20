Texan By Nature announces 2020 conservation honorees

Texan By Nature is a conservation non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush.

TEXAS, USA — Texan By Nature announced the honorees of the second annual Texan By Nature 20 on Tuesday.

The list recognizes the best and most innovative work in conservation from Texas-based businesses and operations.

Some of the companies on this year's top 20 list include H-E-B, Marathon Patroleum and Target.

"They are improving how we use natural resources, they're improving the health of their employees and sourrounding communities and also economics so profitability with the work that we're doing and they're doing," said CEO Joni Carswell.

"Hopefully we'll be inspiring other industry leaders to innovate in the same way and to build on the excellent work than the Texan By Nature 20 honorees have shown over the last 12 months."

