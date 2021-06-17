Texans mull power backup plans as ERCOT asks for conservation

While the business is booming over at Generator Super Center, so is the solar panel business.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ERCOT has been asking Texans to conserve energy during one of the hottest months of the year.

"What happened in February, the whole system went down, and the system is still not back up to full capacity and not only that," said Javier P. Garcia, a certified Solar Power Consultant. "Our consumption is even more now. People are running their AC higher; people want to stay cooler".

In this statement from the company, cutting down on power usage is a common practice and prevents ERCOT from entering emergency conditions. Even then, Texans are still not taking any chances, and making sure there's a backup plan in the event of any power outages.

"It's always high for us anyway," said Robert DeShazo, President of Generator Super Center in Corpus Christi, McAllen, Victoria. "We're always busy but we're just seeing an explosive growth honestly. We have inventory luckily; we anticipate a lot and ordered a whole lot of inventory and have more inventory on hand".

"I had to make a decision for my family, and I think it was the right decision to make to go solar," said Alvin Tatum, who has Solar Panels his roof.

ERCOT is still asking Texans to set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, turn off lights, pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers through Friday.

