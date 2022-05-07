POLL: Texans saying state on wrong track reaches new high, most oppose abortion ban

According to the poll, no more than 36% of Texans would foreclose all access to legal abortion across a range of circumstances.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll finds 15% of Texans expressing support for a complete ban on abortion access in polling conducted primarily in the week prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement of its landmark opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. While 37% of Texas voters say that they support "trigger law" that would ban abortion in most cases in Texas in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, no more than 36% would foreclose all access to legal abortion across a range of circumstances.

The poll surveyed 1,200 Texas registered voters representative of the demographic characteristics of the state’s population from June 16-24, 2022, and is the 50th in a series of public polls initiated in 2008 as part of the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin. Detailed methological information and data files can be found in the Texas Politics Project polling archive.

The survey found Texans expressing overwhelmingly negative views of the economy: 53% said that their personal economic situation is worse than a year ago; 58% said the Texas economy is worse than a year ago; and 73% said the national economy is worse than it was a year ago. All three represented the highest negative assessments since the poll began tracking these attitudes. With elections for statewide offices and the Texas legislature just over four months away, 59% said the state was on the wrong track — the largest share of negative responses in the poll’s history.

Texans’ widespread negative economic assessments were likely influenced by the impact of rising prices. Asked about the impact of price increases on their household’s current financial situation, 68% reported that increases in the cost of gas were having a major impact, while 59% said the same of increases in the cost of food. In response to another question, inflation, gas prices, or the economy were cited as the most important problem facing the country by 41% of poll respondents.

The poll was conducted in the aftermath of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers, and received heavy attention in the news media during the period in which the poll was conducted. Despite this increase in attention and the recency of the shooting, the poll revealed no major shifts in attitudes related to guns after the Uvalde killings. Majorities of Texans expressed support for gun control measures in similar magnitudes to polling conducted prior to Uvalde: 78% supported expanded background checks on all gun purchases in the United States, including at gun shows and during private sales, while 16% opposed such changes. When asked about allowing courts “to require a person determined to be a risk to themselves or others to temporarily surrender guns in their possession,” commonly called a “red flag law,” 66% expressed support while 24% were opposed. Such laws are in effect in nineteen states and the District of Columbia, not including Texas.

Texans’ opinions about the causes of mass shootings illustrate the continuing partisan divide that have stalled most gun control discussions in Texas and the U.S. Half of Democrats polled said that current gun laws are the factor most to blame for mass shootings in the U.S., while the factors most frequently cited by Texas Republicans include the failure of the mental health system to identify dangerous individuals (25%) and unstable family situations (21%). By contrast, only 6% of Republicans cite gun laws as the most important factor in mass shootings.

In Texas’ high profile 2022 election, Republican candidates continued to lead in the most high-profile races. Incumbent Governor Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 6 points among registered voters, 45% to 39%, with 3% choosing third party candidates and 13% either someone else or remain undecided.

The races for Lt. Governor and Attorney General have so far generated less attention than the Governor’s race. In the rematch of the 2018 race for Lt. Governor, incumbent Republican Dan Patrick leads Democratic challenger Mike Collier 38% to 26%, with 11% preferring Libertarian Shanna Steel, and 31% either “someone else” or remaining undecided. Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxon leads Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza 37% to 29%. In the generic congressional ballot, Republicans lead Democrats 46% to 41%, while in the generic ballot for Texas Legislature, the Republican also leads the Democrat 46% to 41%.

Texans’ assessment of political leaders also reflected voters' increasingly dark mood. Governor Greg Abbott slipped back into net negative approval territory after two consecutive polls in February and April found his job approval narrowly exceeding disapproval among Texas voters. Senator John Cornyn – widely credited in the press with playing a crucial role in gun safety legislation recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden – saw his job approval ratings drop significantly among all groups, including Republicans, among whom 34% expressed disapproval, twice the share disapproving in April polling (17%).