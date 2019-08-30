CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A state law expected to go into effect on Sunday is aimed at helping victims of natural disasters like hurricanes feel a little safer.

The new law allows Texans complying with an evacuation order to temporarily carry their guns without a license for up to 48 hours. State legislators said it comes after many said they felt vulnerable in the days after Hurricane Harvey when it came to protecting their property from looters.

"Homeowners are at ease that they can take their gun with them, even if they aren't a concealed carry permit person," Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said. "That they are not breaking the law by taking their gun with them."

There is one catch -- people prohibited by state law from being in possession of a firearm will still not be allowed to carry a weapon, even under this new law.

