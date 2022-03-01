Texas’s 27th Congressional District primary election

District 27 runs from Corpus Christi to southwest of Houston.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters will decide Tuesday who they want to represent their party for Texas 27th Congressional District.

The district runs from just east of Austin to south of Houston and down to Corpus Christi.

Incumbent Michael Cloud (R) has several Republican challengers. Former local TV meteorologist Maclovio Perez is among those running in the Democratic primary.

Since so many people are running, this race may go to run-offs. A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win their primary.

Below is a list of candidates running for District 27.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY