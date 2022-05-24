Multiple people hospitalized after 'active shooter' reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; police say suspect is in custody

SAN ANTONIO — One person has been taken into custody after a shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 they are also currently caring for several students in the emergency room.
At least two victims, an adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, about 80 miles away. Their conditions or ages are unknown as of now.
At 12:17 p.m., Uvalde CISD officials said there was an active shooter at the school and that law enforcement was on site. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire, and students and staff were reportedly safe in the building.
There was no indication that the lockdown had since been lifted following the suspect being taken into custody.
A news conference was planned for later in the afternoon, but a time and location were not yet known.
Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.
Uvalde CISD said parents can now go and pick their students up at the CIVIC Center for reunification. UCISD said parents are encouraged to pick their students up at this time.
Students are currently being bussed the Willie DeLeon Civic Center which is located at 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX 78801.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received. Please check back for updates.