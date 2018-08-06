Texas A&M Athletics and Learfield, its multimedia rights holder and partner, announced today that veteran broadcaster Andrew Monaco has been named the "Voice of the Aggies". Monaco will relocate to College Station from San Antonio, where he has been a part of the San Antonio Spurs broadcast team for the past 11 seasons.



Monaco will assume play-by-play duties for Aggie football and men's basketball, a role previously held by the legendary Dave South , who announced last August his retirement after more than three decades behind the microphone. Monaco will also host the football and men's basketball coaches' radio shows and produce a wide variety of content for Texas A&M Athletics.



"I am thrilled and humbled to be to be chosen to succeed Dave South and I can only hope to honor his legacy by telling the stories and describing the accomplishments of outstanding student-athletes," said Monaco. "Joining the Aggie and Learfield families is a tremendous honor and responsibility, and, as the father of an Aggie, I have a unique appreciation for the traditions, values, and culture of Texas A&M. I cannot wait for the first kickoff on August 30th."



"We're excited to welcome Andrew as the "Voice of the Aggies", said Scott Woodward , Texas A&M Director of Athletics. "Since last fall, we have conducted a comprehensive national search for a broadcaster who could bring the game to life for our listeners and viewers and who also would have a deep appreciation and feel for what Texas A&M is about. Andrew is a world-class professional with unmatched enthusiasm who understands the importance of this role to the Texas A&M legion."



In addition to his 11-year stint with the Spurs, Monaco has extensive experience in play-by-play of college football and basketball, including college football telecasts of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big 12 Conference, and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for Fox Sports Net, CBS Sports Network, Versus/NBC Sports Network, Comcast and ESPN.



"The tradition and pageantry that surrounds Texas A&M Athletics is unrivaled, and we believe Andrew will resonate with the passionate Aggie fan base," said Tom Boman, vice president, broadcast operations for Learfield, which manages all broadcast aspects of the Texas A&M Sports Network. "Andrew has so many wonderful attributes in addition to an incredible resume and versatile experience and we are really pleased to welcome Andrew to Learfield and to College Station."



Over the span of 11 seasons with the Spurs, Monaco has been part of a broadcast crew that has covered two of the Spurs' five NBA titles (2007 and 2014), three Western Conference titles (2007, 2013, and 2014), and seven division titles (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017). Over that span, Monaco developed into a versatile on-air personality while representing one of the most popular brands in professional sports. Not only has Monaco served as a play-by-play broadcaster for select Spurs telecasts, but also as a studio host for Spurs Live and as a sideline reporter for telecasts.



Monaco's nearly 30 years of broadcasting experience includes work as the play-by-play voice of the WNBA's San Antonio Stars, the AHL's San Antonio Rampage, and the NBA's Orlando Magic. Monaco spent more than a decade in Orlando as the television play-by-play voice on Magic telecasts, as a host and sideline reporter for the Magic, and as a host of the Magic Radio Network. Additionally, he was voice of the WNBA's Orlando Miracle and the IHL's Orlando Solar Bears.



Monaco's charitable focus is on his work with Wish For Our Heroes (W4OH), an organization dedicated to providing resources to the "average" active-duty military member, in order to make their deployments a little easier for their families by improving the quality of life while at home or during deployment.



Monaco and his wife, Laura, have two children: Andrew (a 2018 graduate of Texas A&M University) and Gina (a sophomore at Trinity University in San Antonio).



