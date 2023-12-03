Texas A&M CC men's basketball team heads to NCAA tournament for second year in a row

The team will face Southeast Missouri state in the first four on Tuesday March 14, in Dayton, Ohio.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M Corpus Christi men's basketball team is going dancing.

The Islanders are heading back to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row and for the third time in program history. It's the first time they've made it to march madness two years in a row.

The team will face Southeast Missouri state as a number sixteen seed in the first four on Tuesday March 14, in Dayton, Ohio.

3NEWS spoke with head coach Steve Lutz about another historic season.

When asked, "What's your instant reaction to finding out that you guys are headed back to the NCAA tournament?" Lutz replied, "We don't know much about the opponent, but we couldn't be more excited for the university and the program. These guys have worked really, really hard and they absolutely deserve this and everything that's coming with it."

3NEWS asked, "Now as the head coach in charge, what has that been like to know that this is your team that you've led to the biggest team in the country?"

Lutz replied, "You know I never really think of it in those terms to be very honest with you. At the end of the day these guys are the players that got us to the tournament. You know, obviously I am their coach, and our staff does a great job but if we didn't have good people and we didn't have good players, we wouldn't be in this position. There's nothing better than going to the NCAA tournament."

The islanders have more rest going into the tournament this year. Since they won the Southland Conference championship against Northwestern state last wednesday.

If they beat RedHawks on Tuesday. The Islanders will play the number one overall seed Alabama Crimson tide on Thursday.

