Texas A&M Corpus Christi celebrates largest graduating class

Over 1,309 students walked the stage closer to their dreams.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduation season is upon us and thousands across the Coastal Bend have already crossed the stage.

Over at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the largest graduating class in Islander history walked the stage. A total of 1,319 students to be exact.

A huge congratulations to all of those students for getting even closer to their dreams and a big congratulations to the Island University for achieving what they tell us is their largest graduating class.

