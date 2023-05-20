Texas A&M Corpus Christi celebrates largest graduating class

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduation season is upon us and thousands across the Coastal Bend have already crossed the stage.
Over at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the largest graduating class in Islander history walked the stage. A total of 1,319 students to be exact.
A huge congratulations to all of those students for getting even closer to their dreams and a big congratulations to the Island University for achieving what they tell us is their largest graduating class.
